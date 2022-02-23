play
Boy in the US stayed off social media for $1,800 - but could YOU?

If you were told you'd get more than £1,000 for staying off Instagram, TikTok, and any other social media, would you do it? Would you be able to?

Well, that's exactly what a teenager in America called Sivert Klefsaas did!

He was offered a deal by his mum Lorna when he turned 12 - if he stayed off all social media apps until his 18th birthday, he'd get $1,800 (£1,320).

She was inspired by something she heard on the radio called the '16 for 16' challenge, where a girl was offered $1,600 for avoiding all social media until her 16th birthday. So Lorna decided to take the challenge up a notch!

Sivert said that he didn't really have a concept of money at that age - he thought he'd be able to buy a car with that amount!

Despite it definitely not being enough to get a cool set of wheels, he stuck with it and on 19 February, Sivert reaped the reward.

He said that he didn't actually find it too difficult, and that his friends kept him up to date on what was going viral or any popular trends.

Sivert said that in his opinion it was "totally worth it", and even though he downloaded Instagram straight away, that he'd love to do it again - but what do you think?

Do you think you'd be able to stay off all social media for six years? Vote below, and then tell us why in the comments!

