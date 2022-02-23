Troy Deeney: Footballer wants BAME history taught in schools

James Manning/PA Wire

Footballer Troy Deeney is calling for black, Asian and minority ethnic history and experiences to be taught in school.

The Birmingham City captain wants it to be mandatory across the school curriculum.

He says the change is needed to make sure "school children, from all backgrounds, have a balanced and inclusive understanding of Britain's past, and how it has shaped society today."

The striker, has launched a petition and written an open letter to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, where he writes "I believe the current system is failing children from ethnic minorities" and asks Zahawi to review the issue.

Zahawi has replied, tweeting Deeney: "Troy, thank you for raising this important issue. It would be good to discuss this with you and I will ask my team to reach out."

Along with the open letter, Deeney commissioned a YouGov survey which asked 1000 teachers about if they felt prepared enough to teach diverse subjects.

The results found that only 12% felt empowered to teach diverse topics and 72% felt the government should do more to support teachers in the teaching of cultural diversity in the curriculum.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said the curriculum, "offers pupils the opportunity to study significant figures from black and ethnic minority backgrounds and the contributions they have made to the nation".

Getty Images

Ex Watford player Deeney played a part in organising footballers to take the knee, to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign and racial equality.

In his letter to Zahawi, he writes how the national discussion about racism, after the death of George Floyd, seems now to have gone quiet and talks of his personal experience of racism.

He said it is these experiences that have made him speak out and use his platform to keep the conversation going so this movement doesn't fade away.

He also writes about his four children, and says "I have seen more and more how important it is for my children to be able to see themselves represented in what they are being taught and learn about the contribution and background of people who look like them."

I always find it quite disheartening that the only representation we have from a black perspective is always one I consider negative. Troy Deeney , Birmingham City footballer

The results from the YouGov survey show that teachers don't feel empowered to teach about black, Asian and minority ethnic history.

Deeney added, when you talk about history "it massively comes under this taboo like, 'let's not talk about it, let's not disrespect what's gone on before' - and nobody wants to do that.

"I've never asked for anything to be removed, maybe just add a bit more."

YouGov results 1000 primary and secondary teachers were question for the survey. The results found: 54% of teachers believe the national curriculum currently has racial bias

80% of teachers agree that introducing more culturally diverse topics are important and enriching for white or ethnic minority students

72% of teachers think the government should do more to support teachers in the teaching of cultural diversity

Black history lessons in Wales

Getty Images

Deeney spoke to BBC Sport and talked about how the teaching of diversity in the curriculum is already happening in Wales, which shows it can be done.

From September 2022, Wales will add learning about the diversity of communities, in particular the stories of black, Asian and minority ethnic people.

The Department for Education replied to Deeney's letter saying: "The curriculum in our schools offers pupils the opportunity to study significant figures from black and ethnic minority backgrounds and the contributions they have made to the nation, as well as helping them understand our shared history with countries from across the world.

"Schools play a crucial role in helping young people understand the world around them and their place within it. We continue to be informed by the work of committed individuals and groups when it comes to supporting the teaching of black and minority ethnic history."