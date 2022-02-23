play
Dubai: Museum of the Future opens its doors

Last updated at 13:26
Museum of the futureReuters \ Dubai Future Foundation

With it's unusual egg-shaped design, Dubai's Museum of the Future was already attracting visitors even before it opened to the public.

The 77-metre-high (252ft) metallic museum dedicated to the technology of the future launched on 22 February with a spectacular light show.

The opening of the museum of the futureReuters
An opening ceremony for the museum included a light show on the museum's striking exterior

The outside of the building is made up of 1,024 stainless steel pieces made using automated robot arms.

Each of the panels then had to be installed separately, a process which took over a year and a half.

The outside of the building is covered with quotes in Arabic calligraphy, including 'the future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it', words of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

It's also powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy produced by a station connected to the building.

The museum of the futureReuters
The exterior is made of stainless steel and glass

Inside a winding white staircase runs through the whole seven-story building.

The museum is themed around the year 2071.

Inside the museum of the futureEPA
The museum is dedicated to the technology of the future

In the Journey to the Future exhibition, visitors can virtually travel to a space station, 600km above Earth, while Digital Amazon will give visitors a chance to experience the rainforest.

Another floor is dedicated to children. In the Future Heroes exhibit, children are encouraged to work together to achieve a shared goal.

