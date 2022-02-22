ParalympicsGB team for Winter Paralympic Games is announced

A former semi-professional footballer and firefighter, David Melrose joins Paralympics GB as a curler. David has already picked out a postbox in his hometown he wants painting gold - as has become tradition for athletes winning gold at the Olympic and Paralympic Games - if the curling team win big at Beijing. He said: "This time I’m going to really try and enjoy the full Paralympics event going on, but when I need to, I’ll try and switch myself on, get in the game mode and play how I know I can play."