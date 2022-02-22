Strictly Come Dancing: Oti Mabuse leaves the programme

Time to say goodbye to Oti!

After seven years as one of Strictly's fabulous professionals, Oti Mabuse has announced she's hanging up her dancing shoes.

She said in a statement on social media on Tuesday morning: "I can't put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.

"Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family, friends, Strictly fans who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible! You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made every day unforgettable! I love you."

She signed it off by saying: "I will always Keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!"

Oti is the only dancer in the programme's history to win the glitterball trophy two years in a row. She won in 2019 with actor Kelvin Fletcher and then again in 2020 with comedian Bill Bailey.

She's also danced with Anthony Ogogo, Danny Mac, Jonnie Peacock, Graeme Swann, and Ugo Monye.

She was a Latin American champion in South Africa, where she was born, before moving to the UK in 2015 to strut her stuff on Strictly.

"I'm honestly so grateful to the BBC and will always remember that Strictly and the BBC brought me to the UK - which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much," she said of the move.

Sarah James, Executive Producer of Strictly Come Dancing said: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers, but the entire team."

Strictly Come Dancing will return for its twentieth series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Winter 2022.

More details about the new series, including the professional dancer line-up, will be announced later this year.