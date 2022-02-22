play
Hero dog Hertz wins Dickin Medal for protecting British soldiers

Last updated at 10:39
Hertz with RAF Police Dog Handler Corporal DackPDSA / RAF
Hertz with RAF Police Dog Handler Corporal Dack (pictured left)

Meet Hertz the hero hound!

He's a German Shorthaired Pointer dog, who's just been given a special award for bravery.

It's called the PDSA Dickin Medal, which is the animal version of the Victoria Cross - the highest award anyone serving in the armed forces can get.

Hertz has been awarded the honour for protecting British troops in Afghanistan while serving with the Royal Air Force (RAF) Police.

Hertz, the brave Military Working Dog that has earned the prestigious PDSA Dickin MedalRAF Police
Hertz served in Afghanstan with the RAF Police

Hertz was trained by the RAF to find electronic communications equipment such as mobile phones, voice recorders and GPS navigation devices.

He was the first dog in British military history trained to look for these devices.

Hertz was then sent to Afghanistan to be part of Operation Herrick in 2013.

For a Military Working Dog that I have trained and handled to be recognised in this way is fantastic... I will forever look back at what we achieved with a massive smile on my face.

Warrant Officer Tanner, who trained Hertz in the RAF Police

The clever dog was responsible for finding more than 100 dangerous items, all of which could have been a threat to the lives of servicemen, women and civilians there.

Hertz is the 74th animal to be given the PDSA Dickin Medal, joining an amazing list of brave dogs, pigeons, horses and even a cat.

Newsround Home