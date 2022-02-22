Ukraine: UK will use financial penalties against Russia

Alexei Nikolsky/Getty President Putin made the announcement in a televised address on Monday night

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, after recognising them as independent states.

Russian-backed rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk have been fighting Ukrainian forces there since 2014.

He said he wants to protect them against Ukrainian forces by sending in troops to help with "peacekeeping".

However the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, hit back at Putin's announcement saying that recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent violated Ukraine's right to govern themselves independently, without interference from other people.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has said that Putin has "torn up" international law by sending in troops and that financial penalties called sanctions will now be put in place against Russia.

Zelensky said that while he wanted peace, he added that "we are not afraid" and "we will not give anything to anyone", and called on other countries for support.

After an urgent meeting of his National Security and Defence Council, President Zelensky also said Ukrainian citizens in Donetsk and Luhansk can evacuate to other parts of Ukraine if they feel unsafe.

Why does this announcement matter?

For months now, there have been tensions between the Russian and Ukrainian governments. Russia has been sending troops to the Ukrainian border, and has insisted it's only for routine military exercises.

However, Ukraine and other governments around the world have seen it as an act of aggression, and have asked them to leave repeatedly.

Russia made a list of demands, including banning Ukraine from ever joining Nato, and said it would only pull its armies back if its conditions were met.

In recent years, the Russian government has given lots of passports to people in those parts of Ukraine. Western allies think this is now being used as a way to justify bringing military troops into the areas, as protection for Russian citizens.

But because the Ukrainian government still considers the two areas part of its country, this is being seen as the start of an invasion.

Western leaders are worried that all of this has set the stage for a conflict between the two countries.

How have countries around the world reacted?

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference on covid restrictions on Monday night that Putin's actions were "plainly in breach of international law" and "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine".

The Prime Minister held a Cobra meeting this morning, which is the name of a group of government ministers, civil servants and other relevant people that respond to emergencies.

He said after the meeting that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which he thinks Putin is planning, would be "absolutely catastrophic".

The Prime Minister and other people attending also discussed a number of sanctions they want to impose on Russia, which will need to be approved by MPs.

Boris Johnson said that they will be immediately put in place, and that they would be the first of many, as he expects more "irrational behaviour" from Putin to come.

What are sanctions? A sanction is a penalty applied to a country when they are seen to be doing something wrong

They can also be set against companies, organisations or even individual people

They are imposed in an attempt to change a country's government's behaviour

They are often financial, so about money - for example, a country may say they'll stop trading with another, which impacts how much money that country can make

The UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that "the invasion of Ukraine has already begun", and announced there would be a statement made by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons on Tuesday, responding to the crisis.

Boris Johnson also phoned President Zelensky late on Monday night, and said that he would "explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine".

The US government was also quick to condemn Putin's decision. President Joe Biden signed an executive order (which is a decision a President makes that doesn't need approval from congress) immediately banning any financial investment to the two Ukrainian regions.

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected the suggestion that Russian troops would have a peacekeeping brief, telling reporters: "It's unacceptable, it's unprovoked, it's unwarranted ... some suggestion that they are peacekeeping is nonsense".

The European Union promised to "react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine".