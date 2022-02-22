Hedgehog numbers in trouble in UK countryside

Chris Jackson / PA

The number of hedgehogs living across the countryside has dropped since 2000.

But populations of the prickly creatures in towns and cities might be recovering.

That's according to the latest State Of Britain's Hedgehogs report, which looked at various surveys carried out in rural and urban areas.

The study was carried out by the conservation charities, the People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS).

Populations plummet in countryside

The report warns that between 30% and 75% of the population of hedgehogs has been lost in rural countryside areas in the last 20 years.

The drop in numbers varies between regions but the largest falls are in the eastern half of England.

Nida Al-Fulaij from PTES said the charity is worried about what is happening in the countryside, and wants to work with farmers to make areas more hedgehog-friendly.

Getting hedgerows, the natural feature that gives hedgehogs their name, into good condition would help, providing more and thicker hedges for food and cover, Ms Al-Fulaij said.

The reasons for their decline are complex and aren't yet fully understood, but two of the main pressures hedgehogs face in both rural and urban areas is lack of suitable habitat and habitat fragmentation. Fay Vass , BHPS Chief Executive

Things are looking better in urban areas

The first State Of Britain's Hedgehogs report in 2011 estimated that 25% of the population in towns and cities had been lost between 2000-2010, but the latest information shows that this drop has not continued.

But people in towns and cities are still being asked to help by providing access through fences, and make their gardens suitable for hedgehogs.

"Don't Astroturf your garden; if you can make some rough and wild areas as hedgehog-friendly as possible, then that's great," Ms Al-Fulaij said.