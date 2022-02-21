Tributes paid to SBTV YouTube star and music boss Jamal Edwards

Getty Images Jamal Edwards wrote a book in 2013 called Self Belief: The Vision: How to Be a Success on Your Own Terms

Tributes have been paid to YouTube star Jamal Edwards who has died at the age of 31.

Jamal founded the YouTube channel SBTV which helped to launch some of the biggest names in music including Ed Sheeran, Lady Leshurr, Stormzy and Dave.

Dave tweeted: "Thank you for everything🙏🏿❤️ words can't explain."

His work also saw him became an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, which helps young people set up their own companies.

In a tribute from Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Clarence House tweeted: "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince's Trust, were an inspiration to so many."

Jamal Edwards first got into film-making after his parents gave him a video camera as a Christmas present when he was 15. His mum, TV presenter Brenda Edwards said he was an "inspiration".

"I would like to thank everyone for their love and support," she said. "Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friend are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world."

Edwards paid a huge part in getting British rap artists into the charts and bringing the music into popular culture.

He set up SBTV at a time when British rap and grime music wasn't seen on TV, radio or online as it is today. Speaking about starting SBTV Edwards said: "Everyone in my area was an MC and I remember thinking, 'Why can't I find these online? 'I'm going to film people in my area and upload it to Youtube'."

The channel's popularity meant Edwards became known as a successful businessman launching some of the biggest names in music.

Jamal Edwards / Instagram Jamal Edwards helped launch the career of Ed Sheeran and the pair were also good friends

Jamal's final Instagram post was a tribute to his friend Ed Sheeran. He wished him a happy birthday, sharing a picture together.

He wrote: "Happy Birthday to the OG, Ed. Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you've been mates a long time when you lose count on the years! Keep smashing it & inspiring us all G!"

Twitter Lady Leshurr paid tribute to Jamal on Twitter

Through his fame, Jamal Edwards raised awareness of mental health issues, funding for youth centres and encouraged other young people to be successful.

In an interview with Newsround in 2019, Edwards said: "I'm all about trying to put young people on a better path in life."

Edwards set up JE Delve, a charity offering youth clubs, learning and work opportunities for young people in west London, where he grew up.

He worked with a number of charities and regularly visited schools in London to speak to teenagers - offering business advice, help and motivation.

Jamal would also often Tweet motivational tips to his followers on social media.

In a tweet, the organisers of Mobo Awards said they were "deeply saddened" to learn of Edwards' death.

They added: "As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work & legacy in British music and culture will live on. Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family."