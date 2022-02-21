New Zeland's Meikayla Moore scores the ‘perfect hat-trick’ of own goals!

Getty Images

The perfect football hat-trick, three goals scored with your left foot, right foot and head... An amazing moment for any footballer, but not if all three goals are in your own net.

That's what happened to Liverpool and New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore who, while playing for her country, scored three own goals in a game against the USA in the SheBelieves Cup.

The game was Moore's 50th appearance for New Zealand and all three of her own goals were scored in the first half, she was also substituted at half-time. The game eventually finished 5-0 to the USA.

That's some bad luck! Check out these other unlucky sporting moments!

The Premier League goal scored by a beach ball (sort of)

Getty Images

In 2009, Liverpool lost against Sunderland in the Premier League because of a beach ball that had been thrown onto the pitch.

The winning goal came when Sunderland striker Darren Bent's shot bounced off the inflatable ball and into the back of the net.

The goal was allowed, even though the rules say that in situations like this it should not have been given.

And, to make matters even worse for Liverpool fans, the beach ball had been thrown onto the pitch by a young Liverpool supporter.

A stroke of luck for Stokes

Getty Images

New Zealand again, but this time it was bad luck in one of cricket's biggest matches.

At the 2019 Cricket World Cup final England were in a tough spot and needed 15 runs off the final four balls to win the trophy.

Ben Stokes hit a six to make it nine runs needed off three balls. On the next ball Stokes added two more runs to England's total, but had to dive to the crease to avoid going out.

But as he did so, an incoming throw deflected off his bat sending the ball all the way to the boundary - adding another four runs in England's favour.

Stokes apologised for his accidental stroke of luck, but his fortune was New Zealand's misfortune as England went on to win the World Cup.

The ball thief seagull

Getty Images

If you've ever played or watched golf, you'll know that nature can get in the way.

That normally comes in the form of wind or bushes... However on this occasion one naughty seagull decided to steal golfer Madelene Sagstrom's ball ball and tried to carry it away.

It wasn't all bad news for Sagstrom though, because golfing rules say that a bird is considered an "outside agency", which meant a new ball could be placed down on the spot where the seagull had nicked the ball in the first place.

An own basket

Getty Images

Own goals in football happen fairly regularly, throwing the ball into the wrong basket in basketball... Not quite as common.

But that's what happened to North Dakota State Bison men's basketball player, Khy Khabellis.

While avoiding the ball going out of play in a match against Denver, Khabellis scooped the ball up and threw it backwards only for it to drop right into the wrong net! Oops!

A no look backwards basket - some have described it as the greatest own basket ever.