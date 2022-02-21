play
Watch Newsround

Huge ancient sea scorpion species discovered

Last updated at 16:09
comments
View Comments
sea-scorpion.Queensland Museum/Alison Douglas
Meet the Woodwardopterus freemanorum - a monstrous sea scorpian!

A new monstrous species of ancient sea scorpion has been discovered in a museum in Australia.

According to researchers who discovered it, the Woodwardopterus freemanorum was a "massive monster" living in rivers and lakes of Queensland, Australia, 252 million years ago - and is thankfully now extinct!

The new species was identified by researchers at Queensland Museum who had been curious about the mysterious fossil that had been at the museum since 2013, but hadn't been properly looked at until the museum locked down due to coronavirus.

"When the fragmentary specimen came into our collection, it was initially placed in the 'too-hard basket' but the closures provided the opportunity to study and reassess some of our fossil collection and this particular fossil had always intrigued me," Dr Andrew Rozefelds, the Museum's geosciences curator said.

What were sea scorpions like?
illustration-of-scorpionNanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology
This species of sea scorpion is called Terropterus xiushanensis - and was found in China.

Sea scorpions, or eurypterids as they're formally known, are an extinct group of invertebrates which belong to the same group of animals as modern day scorpions and spiders.

These ancient creatures existed hundreds of millions of years ago - before dinosaurs walked the Earth - and lived in seas, rivers and lakes.

Some could grow up to two metres long (the length of a horse!) and were one of the top predators of their time.

The researchers believe that the Woodwardopterus freemanorum fossil could have been the last one of its kind.

"After extensive research this particular fossil turned out to be the last eurypterid known from anywhere in the world. " said Dr Andrew Rozefelds.

"This new tantalising fossil helps fill the gap in our knowledge of this group of animals in Australia, and indeed world-wide."

More like this

arctic-dinosaur.

Were dinosaurs warm-blooded? Tyrannosaur bones discovered in the Arctic

Sea sponge

Sea sponges could have been Earth's first animal

sea-scorpion

Massive dog-sized scorpion ruled the sea 400 million years ago

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Yiming Su performing a trick during the Big Air event
image

Best bits from the Beijing Winter Olympics!

Flood water after the River Wharfe burst its banks

UK's third storm in a week causes major flooding

comments
17
Jamal Edwards presents an award at NCS YES Live at The Roundhouse on March 29, 2016 in London, England

Tributes paid to YouTube star Jamal Edwards

comments
3
Newsround Home