22 02 2022: What is a palindrome?

22022022
This date is the same going forwards as it is backwards

Today is a palindrome day - not only that, but it's the only one we'll get this year!

A palindrome is a number, word or sentence that can be read the same way forwards and backwards.

So today, 22 February, looks like this as a number: 22 02 2022. As you can see, it's the same back to front.

It's quite a rare thing to happen - in the format that we use to write the date in the UK, dd-mm-yyyy, there have only been seven so far this century.

The first was on 10 February 2001 (10 02 2001) and the last will be 29 February 2092 (29 02 2092) which is even more special because it will fall on a leap day!

Yay foil baloonsVPanteon/Getty
Yay for palindromes!

It's not just dates that be palindromes. They can also be words or sentences, and usually punctuation, grammar and capitalisation is ignored. Here are some examples:

  • Mum, Dad and Nan
  • Radar
  • Level
  • Racecar
  • Defied
  • Kayak
  • Evil olive
  • Do geese see God?
  • Yo, banana boy!

Do you have a favourite palindrome? Let us know in the comments below!

