Dancing on Ice 2022: Bez voted off show in musicals week

Last updated at 07:25
Bez is best known as a member of the rock band Happy Mondays, who were most popular in the 1990s

Dancing on Ice was back on our TV screens last night with the stars performing in a special musicals week.

But one more celebrity had to leave at the end of the show.

Dancer and maraca player Bez found himself in the bottom two skate-off against Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor.

All judges chose to save Sally and her partner Matt Evers, bringing Bez and his partner Angela Egan's time on the show to an end.

Kimberly Wyatt was the top of the scoreboard with her musical routine... on ice!

"I've loved every moment and I wish I could go to the ice rink at Christmas and put in a decent shift!" said Bez after being eliminated from the ITV show.

This week's show saw an extra judge - former Strictly judge and choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips - added to the panel to score the celebrities.

Former Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt, and her dance partner Mark, were the week's best performers again topping the leader board with a score of 47.5.

Seven couples will now go through to perform routines featuring props next Sunday.

