play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:44
image

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Best bits in pictures

It's the world's greatest sporting show on snow and ice, so what better way to celebrate the past two and a half weeks of competition than taking a look at some of the highlights from this year's Winter Games!
The Games officially got underway on 4 February with the Opening Ceremony which took place at Beijing's national stadium, which is also known as the Bird's Nest Stadium because of how it looks. Here you can see the Olympic torch being lit during the ceremony.
Opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics 2022Reuters
Snowboarding's Big Air competition made its Olympic debut this year, as did 17-year-old Su Yiming of China, who took gold in the event in his first ever Games. He also picked up silver in snowboarding's slopestyle competition and was this year's youngest male gold Olympic medallist.
Yiming Su performing a trick during the Big Air eventGetty Images
In the women's Big Air competition, France's Lucile Lefevre decided to mark her retirement from snowboarding by doing her final Olympic run dressed as a tiger!
France's Lucile Lefevre dressed as a tigerReuters
2022 was a record-breaking Winter Olympic Games for Norway. The team won 16 gold medals, which is a record for a single country at a Winter Olympics! Johannes Thingnes Bø (seen here wearing the number 1 bib) picked up four of those medals in the biathlon.
Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway and Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee in action at 2022 OlympicsReuters
Belgian speed skater Bart Swings (pictured in yellow) won the gold medal in the men’s mass start event after a hard fought race. It was a big moment for Belgium, as they hadn't won a Winter Olympic gold medal for 74 years!
Belgian speed skater Bart Swings celebrates winning gold in men's mass start eventEPA
Team GB had to wait until Day 15 to win their first medal of the Games. The men's curling team brought home silver after narrowly being beaten 5-4 by world champions Sweden in the final.
GB's men's curling team celebrate winning silverPA Media
Team GB's only gold medal of these Games came on the last day, when the women's curling team beat Japan 10-3 in the final. It certainly got them jumping for joy!
Team GB'S women's curling team celebrate after winning goldPA Media
The Beijing Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday 20 February in a touching ceremony. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach called for political leaders "around the world" to be inspired by the athletes' "example of solidarity and peace".
The Winter Olympics closing ceremonyGetty Images
"This unifying power of the Olympic Games is stronger than the forces that want to divide us," he said. Almost 3,000 athletes competed in 109 events across 15 disciplines during the past two weeks.
Fireworks explode over the National Stadium, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.Reuters

More like this

Team GB women's curling team posing with their gold medals

Winter Olympics: Great Britain's women's curling team win gold in Beijing!

GB men's curling team posing with their silver Olympic medals

Winter Olympics: Team GB men's curling team win silver medal after close final

GB Curling

Winter Olympics: What is curling?

Top Stories

Queen pictured last week

Queen tests positive for coronavirus

comments
79
Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant Motherland monument are seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine
play
3:17

Ukraine crisis: Your questions answered

Robot avatar
play
2:06

Check out the new tech in classrooms!

Newsround Home