Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Best bits in pictures
It's the world's greatest sporting show on snow and ice, so what better way to celebrate the past two and a half weeks of competition than taking a look at some of the highlights from this year's Winter Games!
The Games officially got underway on 4 February with the Opening Ceremony which took place at Beijing's national stadium, which is also known as the Bird's Nest Stadium because of how it looks. Here you can see the Olympic torch being lit during the ceremony.
Reuters
Snowboarding's Big Air competition made its Olympic debut this year, as did 17-year-old Su Yiming of China, who took gold in the event in his first ever Games. He also picked up silver in snowboarding's slopestyle competition and was this year's youngest male gold Olympic medallist.
Getty Images
In the women's Big Air competition, France's Lucile Lefevre decided to mark her retirement from snowboarding by doing her final Olympic run dressed as a tiger!
Reuters
2022 was a record-breaking Winter Olympic Games for Norway. The team won 16 gold medals, which is a record for a single country at a Winter Olympics! Johannes Thingnes Bø (seen here wearing the number 1 bib) picked up four of those medals in the biathlon.
Reuters
Belgian speed skater Bart Swings (pictured in yellow) won the gold medal in the men’s mass start event after a hard fought race. It was a big moment for Belgium, as they hadn't won a Winter Olympic gold medal for 74 years!
EPA
Team GB had to wait until Day 15 to win their first medal of the Games. The men's curling team brought home silver after narrowly being beaten 5-4 by world champions Sweden in the final.
PA Media
Team GB's only gold medal of these Games came on the last day, when the women's curling team beat Japan 10-3 in the final. It certainly got them jumping for joy!
PA Media
The Beijing Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday 20 February in a touching ceremony. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach called for political leaders "around the world" to be inspired by the athletes' "example of solidarity and peace".
Getty Images
"This unifying power of the Olympic Games is stronger than the forces that want to divide us," he said. Almost 3,000 athletes competed in 109 events across 15 disciplines during the past two weeks.