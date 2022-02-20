play
Watch Newsround

The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus

Last updated at 13:13
comments
View Comments (2)
Queen pictured last weekPA Media
Queen Elizabeth II has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history

The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace has said.

The palace said the 95-year-old is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but is expected to continue "light duties" at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

The news comes just two weeks after the Queen became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne.

There'll be a year of events throughout the UK, Commonwealth and around the world to mark the special occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum JubileePA Media
The Queen cut a specially made cake earlier this month to celebrate the start of her Platinum Jubilee

Buckingham Palace added in the statement that the Queen "will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

There had been concerns for the Queen as she had recently been in contact with her eldest son, Prince Charles, who tested positive last week.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is the wife of Prince Charles, also tested positive days after her husband.

The Queen had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have had all her follow-up jabs too.

More like this

The Queen

The Queen: Why does she have two birthdays?

queen-and-prince-charles.

Why is the Queen asking people to plant trees?

Queen

Queen's birthday: Queen Elizabeth II's life in 92 facts

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • :( and yet they are still gonna ‘live with covid’ and remove isolation🤦‍♀️Hopefully it changes within the next few months because the plan is ridiculous 😭

  • Oh no! I wish the best for you your majesty and hope you recover well.

    Love Pippa

    😔Hopefully you will be ok

    xxx

Top Stories

Team GB women's curling team posing with their gold medals

GOLD for GB women's curling team!

comments
16
storm-eunice

Big clean-up after Storm Eunice

comments
81
Picture of world's heaviest strawberry next to a normal sized strawberry

Is this the world's heaviest strawberry?

comments
12
Newsround Home