PA Media Queen Elizabeth II has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history

The Queen has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace has said.

The palace said the 95-year-old is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but is expected to continue "light duties" at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

The news comes just two weeks after the Queen became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne.

There'll be a year of events throughout the UK, Commonwealth and around the world to mark the special occasion.

PA Media The Queen cut a specially made cake earlier this month to celebrate the start of her Platinum Jubilee

Buckingham Palace added in the statement that the Queen "will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

There had been concerns for the Queen as she had recently been in contact with her eldest son, Prince Charles, who tested positive last week.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is the wife of Prince Charles, also tested positive days after her husband.

The Queen had her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have had all her follow-up jabs too.