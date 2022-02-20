Winter Olympics: Great Britain's women's curling team win gold in Beijing!

PA Media Team GB have picked up their first gold medal of the Beijing Games!

Team GB are celebrating their first gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics after the women's curling team beat Japan in the final!

Captain Eve Muirhead and her team - Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff - thrashed their opponents 10-3.

It's the first time in twenty years that Great Britain have won Olympic gold in the women's curling, they last finished top of the podium back in 2002.

Today is the last day of the Winter Olympics and the victory means that Team GB end the Games with two medals - after the men's curling team won silver yesterday.

EPA It was captain Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympic Games!

It was a comfortable victory for Team GB, who lead Japan the whole way through.

Captain Eve Muirhead scored a superb four in the seventh end to put Great Britain 8-2 up, which effectively put Team GB so far ahead that it meant there was no real way back for Japan after that.

It was Eve's fourth Olympic Games, and the first Olympics for the rest of the team.

Eve told the BBC that it was "a dream come true."

"That was my third semi-final, and the two I lost were hard but I bounced back and here we are. We are Olympic champions. It's such a special moment," she said.

Teammate Vicky Dodds added, "It doesn't feel real. We have all had amazing support, we cannot thank our friends and family enough for everything they have done, everyone who has been behind us to make this dream become real."

