Guinness World Records: Farmer in Israel grows world's heaviest strawberry

Reuters The giant strawberry was grown last year in central Israel

A farmer in Israel has grown the heaviest strawberry ever recorded.

The mighty strawberry weighed in at 289 grams - that's around five times heavier than the average strawberry that grows in the area!

According to Guinness World Records, the strawberry was 18cm long, 4cm thick and 34cm in circumference - the distance all the way around it.

It was picked on Chahi Ariel's family farm in February 2021, and had been stored in a freezer ever since.

EPA The 289g strawberry is five times heavier than the average strawberry that grows in the area

Ariel said he had been hoping he was onto a winner when they saw how big the fruit was growing on his family farm last year.

He said, "When we heard, it was an amazing feeling. I jumped in the car, laughed and sang."

"We've been waiting for this for a long time," he added.

Unusually cold weather in the region in early 2021 slowed the strawberry's ripening process, which allowed it to continue gaining weight.

The huge strawberry broke the previous record, set by a Japanese farmer who discovered a 250g strawberry in his harvest in 2015.