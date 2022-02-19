Winter Olympics: Team GB men's curling team win silver medal after close final

PA Media

Great Britain has its first medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics, with the men's curling team winning silver after narrowly being beaten in the final.

The team - made up of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan - lost 5-4 to world champions Sweden.

Great Britain had been looking to win their first men's curling gold since 1924, but in the end took silver, which is also what they won at the Winter Olympics eight years ago.

However Great Britain could still pick up gold in the curling at these Olympics, with the women's team taking on Japan in their final on Sunday.

Reuters

It was a very close match for the men, with both teams tied at 4-4 after ten ends, which meant the match had to go to a first extra 11th end.

However GB narrowly missed their target with their final stone which handed victory to the Swedes.

Team Captain Bruce Mouat told the BBC, "I do feel proud of myself and my guys. I'm just still a bit raw. I don't know how to describe it."

He added, "I'm sure down the line I will feel proud of this medal but right now I'm just trying to soak it in."

