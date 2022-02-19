Storm Eunice: Clean-up operation begins after UK's worst storm in years

Getty Images Waves batter the coast of south Wales as high winds affected much of the UK

A clean-up operation is taking place after Storm Eunice brought strong winds and snowfall to large parts of the UK, causing widespread damage.

It was the worst storm to hit the UK in many years, and saw two rare red weather warnings put in place in the south of England.

The storms caused school closures, power cuts and disruption to travel across the country.

Energy companies are now working to bring back electricity after 400,000 homes were left without power and many train companies are warning of long delays and cancellations after trees and debris were blown onto railway lines.

Workers are helping to clear the damage that was caused by the storm

The government have said that teams worked through the night to get road and rail networks back up and running after the "once in a century" storm.

Three people in the UK died in the storm after being hit by trees and debris.

Even though the worst of the storm is now over, a less severe yellow weather warning is still in place for much of the south coast of England and south Wales until Saturday evening.

The Met Office - the UK's national weather service - said the latest warning could slow down the recovery efforts from the storm.

There are also currently three flood warnings still in place in England.