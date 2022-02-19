Storm Eunice: Pictures from around the UK

Storm Eunice has hit parts of the UK - bringing strong winds that have caused power cuts, school closures and widespread damage, in one of the worst storms to hit the UK in many years. Check out some of these pictures from across the country.
The first effects of the storm in the UK were felt in Wales and in Cornwall (pictured) early on Friday morning, where high winds brought large waves crashing into the sea wall.
Reuters
The winds were so strong that a rare red weather warning was given for parts of the South of England and South Wales. These warnings mean that people need to shelter from the weather because it could be dangerous.
Tom Cox/PA Media
The red weather warning was also given to London, for the first time in its history. Many buildings were damaged because of the wind, including the dome of London's O2 arena, which is used for music concerts.
PA Media
The spire of St Thomas Church in Wells in Somerset was blown off by the strong winds. A video shared on social media filmed the moment the spire was blown off. Luckily nobody was hurt.
Storm Eunice caused travel disruption with hundreds of trains and flights cancelled. All trains were cancelled in Wales for the first time ever as this information board at Aberystwyth train station shows.
Reuters
It wasn't only high winds that affected the UK, storm Eunice also brought heavy snow and ice to Scotland and Northern England. Hundreds of schools were closed with Aberdeenshire hit the worst by the snow.
Getty Images
The worst of the storm is now over and workers are helping to clear the damage that was caused including energy companies who are working to bring back electricity to 400,000 homes that were cut off due to Storm Eunice.