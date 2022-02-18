CJ Ujah: Team GB relay team stripped of Tokyo Olympics silver medal

Getty Images

Great Britain have been stripped of the silver medal won in the 4x100m relay at last summer's Tokyo Olympics after team member CJ Ujah was found to have tested positive for a banned drug.

Ujah and his team members Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished second on 6 August 2021.

The four just missed out on a gold medal to Italy by one-hundredth of a second.

In a statement, Ujah said he "unknowingly consumed" something that was "contaminated" and said that the situation is something he "will regret for the rest of my life".

What is doping? Athletes' blood and wee are tested by scientists for performance-enhancing drugs, to make sure that sporting competitions are fair. 'Doping' is when athletes are found to have banned drugs in their blood or wee to improve their performance, which gives them an unfair advantage in sport. That's not allowed.

Getty Images Ujah says he will "forever be devastated" by result

Ujah tested positive for the banned substances ostarine and S-23. Both can help to build muscles, which can also improve an athlete's performance.

The decision was made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) - an organisation which settles sporting arguments.

The British Olympic Association said it welcomed the ruling and warned that athletes who dope "will get caught."

In a statement, Ujah said "I would like to apologise to my team mates, their families and support teams for the impact which this has had on them. I'm sorry that this situation has cost my team-mates the medals they worked so hard and so long for, and which they richly deserved."