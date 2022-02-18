Beijing Olympics: GB women curling team through to Olympic final!

Getty Images

GB's women curling team have a GUARANTEED Olympic medal after just beating Sweden 12-11 in the semi-finals.

Their win means they'll either place first or second place and get a silver or a gold medal. The team will go head-to-head with Japan in the final on Sunday.

It's the first time Great Britain's women have a chance at winning a curling gold medal in 20 years.

Team GB will end the Winter Olympics with at least two medals, after the men's curling team also had lots of success and beat the USA in the semi-finals on 17 February. The men's team will go against Sweden for their final on 19 February.

Getty Images Beijing 2022 is Team GB Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympics!

Team Captain, Eve Muirhead, told the BBC she was "speechless."

"It is third time lucky. I've lost two semi-finals before and I was desperate for it. These moments and opportunities don't come around very often," she says.

The men's team will play Sweden in their gold-medal match at 06:45am on Saturday. Muirhead and her team mates Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff will face Japan at 1.05am on Sunday morning.