Storm Eunice: How to keep your pets safe when there's bad weather

Storm Eunice is currently passing over parts of the UK.

The advice for may people is to stay inside and where possible, it's a good idea to keep pets inside too!

"We're urging pet owners to keep an eye on the forecast where they live and to plan ahead to ensure the safety of their animals," said Amy Ockelford from the RSPCA, who have offered these top tips and advice.

Dogs

The RSPCA says owners should plan their walks to avoid any extreme weather. Two or three shorter walks are a better option to avoid being out in the wet weather for a long period of time.

If you're in an area where there's a red weather warning the advice is not to go out at all, until the storm has passed!

If your dog is getting a bit restless, because you can't take them outside, consider teaching them some new tricks or playing with their favourite toy.

Cats

Cats should have constant access to the house, in case a change in weather means they suddenly need to get back inside.

If the winds become really extreme, it might be a good idea to keep cats inside. If that happens, try to provide a quiet, safe and warm space for them to access freely.

You should make sure that the cat's bedding or sleeping area is warm, dry and away from any draught or cold air

Small furries and chickens

If your pet lives outdoors, make sure it has lots of extra bedding to snuggle in, and make sure it's all kept fresh and clean.

Check that any water bottles haven't frozen in the cold weather.

If your rabbit or guinea pig lives in a hutch, it's a good idea if they have a sloped roof so that any water can drain away.

Their homes should be raised off the ground by at least four inches and places in a sheltered position.

If your rabbit or guinea pig gets wet, rub them dry gently with a towel and make sure they've got plenty of warm bedding.

And if temperatures start to reach freezing, you might want to think about moving your rabbit home inside or into an outhouse, shed or unused garage.

It's a good idea to house guinea pigs indoors when temperatures are below 15 degrees centigrade.

Wildlife

Leave food and fresh water out for birds - you can buy bird seed to hang from branches and fences.

If you look after birds in the garden, check the bird baths are free of ice and leave out clean bowls of water.

Should you find a sick or injured wild animal you can get in touch with the RSPCA who'll give you some advice.

Horses

If you're looking after a horse or a pony, make sure they've got enough shelter to get away from bad weather.

If they need it - provide extra feed and good quality hay.

After the storm, check their water troughs and buckets are clear of ice - they might need ice breaking several times a day.

Do extra checks on your horses' hooves and legs in muddy conditions, to make sure they don't get loose shoes or mud fever.

If you've got any good tips on how you've been looking after your pets in bad weather - let us know in the comments!