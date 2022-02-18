Storm Eunice: Tell us what the storm was like where you live

Getty Images

Storm Eunice has swept across the country, experts say it could be one of the "worst storms in three decades".

Many of you might have been off school on Friday and transport was affected in lots of places, with all train services being cancelled in Wales.

Millions of people have been told they should stay at home and avoid travelling because of the weather.

Well, we want to know what the storm is affecting you where you live. Send in your videos and pictures of what it's been like where you are.

Maybe your trampoline has blown away in the wind, maybe you'd like to film yourself giving us a news report on what the weather has been like near you. You could tell us how windy or rainy it was and what you've been doing to stay safe inside.

WARNING: Please do not put yourself or anyone else in danger to take a photo/video. Please ask an adults permission and check its safe before recording videos or taking pictures.

