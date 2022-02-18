Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u documentary coming to Disney+

DIsney Disney+ shared the first picture from the documentary

Olivia Rodrigo has announced that a brand new documentary about her debut album is on the way.

The singer-songwriter shared the news on her social media saying: "OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)," will debut exclusively on Disney+ on 25th March, 2022."

The documentary will take the audience on a road trip from Salt Lake City in the US - where she began writing her album SOUR - all the way to Los Angles.

Along the way she will share her thoughts, feelings and memories of writing and making the album alongside some never before seen footage.

What songs will be in the documentary?

Getty Images On it's release SOUR broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385m global steams

Driving home 2 u will feature 11 songs from the album SOUR, so fans will be sure to hear their favourite hit at some point!

Disney has said that these songs will be performed with new arrangements - which means they will be sung or played in a slightly different way - and performed in unique locations like Red Rock Canyon State Park.

Olivia will also be joined by special guests Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

"This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia," said Ayo Davis the president of Disney Branded Television.

"This is not a concert film per say, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day - and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before."