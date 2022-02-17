Hamster rescued from waterfall in Wales!

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue The family, from London, were on holiday in the area

A family and their hamster were rescued on their waterfall walk after calling for help.

A mother, 11 year-old daughter, and a hamster named Frappuccino were found safe and well.

The family from London were on holiday and travelled to the Brecon Beacons area in Wales.

Their walk took longer than they expected, and as it turned dark, wet and cold quickly they decided to call the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team.

Getty Images

The family and little Frappuccino were located by the rescue team using the What3Words app. The app helps to pinpoint someone's location by giving a unique three-word address in order for people to be easily found by emergency services.

Once found, the rescue team helped the trio get warm and walked them back to their car.

Getty Images The RSPCA say hamsters tend to prefer nice warm cages at home

As much as you want to spend all the time in the world with your pets, the RSPCA don't recommend taking hamsters on a walk.

"We know loving pet owners want to spend as much time with their pets as possible, however hamsters are a prey species and use scents to mark their territory to help keep it smelling familiar which means they can become distressed if taken outside of their usual environment," said a spokesperson from the RSPCA.

"We would not recommend taking a hamster out for a walk with you as they tend to prefer their home comforts, such as being in a large enclosure with plenty of toys and supervised playtime outside of their cage at home."