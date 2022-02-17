play
Winter Olympics: Team GB men's curling team guaranteed silver medal

Last updated at 15:48
Grant Hardie, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Bruce MouatReuters

Great Britain has its first medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics after the men's curling team made it through to the final.

The four-man squad defeated the United States 8-4 in a tough semi-final to guarantee at least a silver medal.

The team - made up of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan - will now play Sweden for gold at 6.05am on Saturday.

It finally ends fears that the British team might finish a Winter Olympics without a medal for the first time since 1992.

Great Britain's women's side will have the chance to match the men's achievement when they play Sweden in their semi-final on Friday.

