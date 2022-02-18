Older school children more likely to misunderstand lessons

Reuters

Younger school children are more likely to understand what they have just learned in class when compared to older pupils.

That's according to new research by education website SchoolDash, which analysed responses of nearly 100 million pupils last year.

They found that primary school pupils perform better than secondary school children in questions asked by teachers at the end of lessons.

The youngest pupils in Year 1 and Year 2 performed best of all, with older secondary pupils more likely to misunderstand what they had been taught.

When asked questions after lessons, pupil performance was worse in subjects such as maths and science for older children.

For example, 84% of Year 1 and Year 2 pupils gave correct answers in an after-lesson science quiz compared with 69% studying for their GCSEs.

A lot of these topics are not just what kids struggled with during lockdown. Timo Hannay , SchoolDash

The data, gathered by Oak National Academy - an online resource for teachers - also showed how well pupils remembered learned information that they had answered correctly in previous lessons.

Pupils of all ages tended to remember some content from maths, whereas some subjects such as history was harder for students to remember.

Matthew Horwood/Getty The Department of Education told Newsround they "invested over £2 billion into schemes to provide pupils with devices for remote education" during lockdown

It's hoped the research will help teachers to identify the topics that some children struggle with the most and offer more support.

Last year, a lot of you took part in our Newsround survey and we found that almost a third of young people believe they've fallen behind at school because of remote learning.

Let us know what you think, is it harder to learn new things as you get older? Maybe the subjects just get harder. Let us know in the comments.