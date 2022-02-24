Russia begins 'full-scale invasion' of Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a military attack on Ukraine, with reports of explosions near major cities across the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian TV saying he did not plan to occupy Ukraine, but that Moscow's response would be "instant" if anyone tried to stop this.

Shortly afterwards, attacks were reported on Ukrainian military targets and Russian military vehicles were said to have crossed the border in a number of places.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister has said: "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

The Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine "will defend itself" and that "the world can and must stop Putin".

This action from Russia comes after President Putin ordered troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday.

He declared the two regions 'independent states', and argued that people in these breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine had called for military help from Russia.

If you're upset by what's going on in the news at the moment, read our guide Advice if you're upset by the news

What has happened overnight?

Ukraine entered a month-long state of emergency at midnight on Thursday local time, which is 10pm UK time.

Late on Monday night Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had approved an attack against Ukraine and that President Vladimir Putin had not replied to his invitation to hold talks.

In a late-night televised speech, Zelensky switched into Russian to "address Russian citizens as a citizen of Ukraine".

A few hours later Russian President Vladimir Putin made his own speech on TV announcing a "military operation" in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Ukraine's foreign minister has accused Russia of starting a full-scale war, and urges the UN "to do everything possible" to stop it

What is happening in Ukraine?

BBC reporter Paul Adams in Kyiv has said he has heard five to six "distant explosions" in the Ukrainian capital, and says reports are coming in of explosions elsewhere in the country.

In the capital of Kyiv, an emergency siren has gone off, and pictures show streams of cars as people leave the city.

BBC reporters in Ukraine said it was quiet on the streets of Kyiv this morning with more military personnel than would usually be seen.

There are reports of queues in supermarkets and people withdrawing money at ATMs "just in case".

Flights in Ukraine's airspace are now restricted, but arrivals and departures at several key Ukrainian airports appear to be running as scheduled.

What has the response been to Russia's actions?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine" and that President Putin "has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack".

He added that he had spoken to Ukraine's president to discuss how to respond and promises decisive action by the UK and allies.

On Monday the UK had already has announced penalties, also known as sanctions, against five Russian banks.

US President Joe Biden has said that the world will hold Russia accountable for what he called an "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces".

He says "the prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine".

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering".

President Biden has said he will be monitoring the situation from the White House and will meet with G7 leaders in the morning before announcing "further consequences" for Russia.

In a statement UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said: "Tonight, I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance."

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says they stand with Ukraine at this terrible time, and will do all it takes to defend all allies.

Russia had previously made a list of demands, including banning Ukraine from ever joining Nato, and said it would only pull its armies back if its conditions were met.

Ukraine's President

In a late-night address to the nation, he had vowed "we will defend ourselves" in the event of an attack.

"Hear us. The Ukrainian people want peace. The Ukrainian authorities want peace," he said.