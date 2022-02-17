Nato: What is the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation?

Getty Images Nato soldiers in Serbia in 2021

You may have heard a lot of talk in the news right now about two countries, Ukraine and Russia.

Some people are worried because Russia - one of the most powerful countries in the world - has gathered more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, with fears that this could lead to a war.

Now, members of a group called Nato are trying to decide how far they should go to help Ukraine, in the face of a possible Russian invasion.

But was is Nato and why doesn't Russia trust it? Keep reading our guide to find out.

What is Nato?

Getty Images US President Harry Truman marks the beginning of Nato in 1949

Nato stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

It is an international organisation which brings together the armies of various countries, including the UK, the United States and France.

It was formed by 12 countries in 1949, four years after the Second World War (WW2).

As of 2022, Nato now has 30 member countries.

Nato is currently led by Norwegian politician Jens Stoltenberg, who is known as the Secretary General.

Which countries are part of Nato? Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States.

Why was Nato created?

AFP via Getty

The aim of Nato is to make sure that its member countries don't fight each other, and that instead they use their forces to work together for world peace.

Its original aim was to tackle the threat of Russian expansion in Europe after WW2.

In 1955, the Soviet Union, which was a big state of countries led by Russia, responded to Nato by creating its own military alliance of Eastern European communist countries, called the Warsaw Pact.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, a number of former Warsaw Pact countries became Nato members.

Now, Nato member countries agree that if any one of them is attacked, the other countries will come to help them. It's hoped this will stop military attacks on any Nato country.

Why is Russia unhappy with Nato and Ukraine?

A map of Europe showing Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine used to be part of the Soviet Union. It borders both Russia and a group of Western European countries, known as the European Union.

It is not a Nato member, but it is a "partner country" - this means there is an understanding that it may be allowed to join the group sometime in the future.

Russia wants promises from Western countries, including the US and UK, that this will never happen.

However, the US is refusing to stop Ukraine from joining Nato, saying that Ukraine should be free to decide on its own security partnerships.

Ukraine has a large population of ethnic Russians and close cultural ties to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Western powers are using Nato to surround Russia, and he wants them to stop its military activities in eastern Europe.

Many believe the current build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border may be an attempt to force Nato to take Russia's security demands seriously.

What promises has Nato given Ukraine?

US President Joe Biden has said Russia would pay a "serious and dear price" for invading Ukraine and is sending extra support to Europe.

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to boost Eastern European defences.

It has put another 8,500 troops on alert to help if needed but there are no plans to put any troops in Ukraine itself.

The UK has supplied Ukraine with 2,000 short-range anti-tank missiles and it sent military officials to train the Ukrainian army in how to use them.

Anadolu via Getty Nato has stepped up its military defences in eastern Europe

It has also ordered 1,000 troops to be in a state of readiness to provide support in the event of a Russian invasion causing a humanitarian crisis - which means the health and safety of lots of people is under threat.

However, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss says it is "very unlikely" these troops would be sent to fight in Ukraine.

Some Nato members, including Denmark, Spain, France and the Netherlands, have sent fighter jets and warships to eastern Europe to boost defences in the region.

However, Germany has refused Ukraine's request for defensive weapons, because the country has a policy of not sending lethal weapons to conflict zones. It will instead send medical aid and 5,000 helmets.