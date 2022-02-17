Arnold Clark Cup: All you need to know about the new tournament

FA

The Arnold Clark Cup begins today with Spain facing Germany this afternoon, before England take on Olympic Champions Canada tonight.

This is the very first year of the competition and with England hosting it, the team say they want to make it "their own".

It comes five months before this summer's Euros, which are also being held in England.

This will be the first time England have been in action for nearly three months.

It is hoped the competition will raise the profile of the women's game in the United Kingdom.

Who else will England play?

The Lionesses' first game against Canada will kick off at 7:30pm at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough and will be shown live on ITV4.

Getty Images England's Leah Williamson and Lauren Hemp will be in action

The match between Spain and Germany will take place at the same ground earlier in the day at 2:30pm, and will decide who England will face next week.

All three opponents are in the world's top 10 so this will be a much tougher competition than many of the teams England has played recently.

What is the Arnold Clark Cup?

The cup is named after Scottish businessman Sir Arnold Clarke and his company are the main sponsors of the new competition.

It's being run and managed by the Football Association and it's the newest international women's football tournament.

Each side will play each other once, and the side that wins the tournament will be the one that sits on top of the table after all their fixtures have been played.

Each team will play a match at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Carrow Road in Norwich and Molineux in Wolverhampton.

This means that many fans in different parts of the country will get the opportunity to see many of the world's top footballers in action.

How are England feeling ahead of their first game?

Captain Leah Williamson said the team want to use the competition as a "taster" for the summer's Euros.

Getty Images Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will captain England in their opening match against Canada on Thursday

She told BBC Sport: "We're going into the tournament to win it. You don't enter one not to.

"It's the first one so we'll see what happens but we definitely want to make it ours, for sure.

"It's perfect preparation for the summer. It's a little taster for everyone."

Getty Images Sarina Wiegman previously managed the Netherland's women

England's new manager Sarina Wiegman, who took over from Phil Neville in September, said she thinks the Arnold Clark Cup will be a good opportunity for the team to grow together.

She said: "We have our plan and we're trying to develop our style of play. After this tournament maybe I can tell you a little more about that."

England have previously won the SheBelieves Cup in the United States, and now captain Leah Williamson is hoping they can have the same success again, and also inspire the fans and other teams.

"The US did it so well by getting everyone on board," she said. "We want to pull everyone on the journey with us so they're as excited as us for the summer."