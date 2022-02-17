Teachers in England to be given guidance on impartiality

Getty Images

The Department of Education has written some new guidance to teachers in England, about expressing their own views in the classroom.

The 34-page document called 'The Political Impartiality in Schools guidance' says it aims to help teachers to talk about complicated topics at school.

This includes things like the history of the British Empire, or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, without saying that one political view is better than another.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that: "No subject is off limits in the classroom, as long as it is treated in an age-appropriate way, with sensitivity and respect, and without promoting contested theories as fact."

Since 1996, there have already been laws in place for teachers that stop them from talking about their own political views in the classroom.

Getty Images

The guidance asks schools to think carefully when planning lessons and choosing class materials and that where teachers talk about controversial political views in a lesson, they must offer a balance of opposing views.

Dr Mary Bousted, who is the joint general secretary for the National Education Union, says there is already enough guidance for teachers in the 1996 Education Act.

Getty Images

She said that the new guidance could make things more confusing and complicated for teachers, and could put schools off talking about political issues like climate change, racism and world poverty.

"This could induce such a level of uncertainty and caution in schools about 'political issues' that they are less likely to engage with them," she said.

Geoff Barton, the Association of School and College Leaders' general secretary, said the new guidance was a good idea as "young people are exposed to a swirl of misinformation online, and an increasingly toxic discourse on social media".