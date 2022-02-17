Disney: Company announces plans to build lots of communities in the US

Getty Images

For some Disney fans in the US, their dream to live a life filled with Mickey Mouse and Moana could come true!

The Disney Company have announced plans to create several neighbourhoods of homes across the United States. Called "Storyliving", the first is expected to be built in California.

Disney says it want people who will live in these communities to make new friends while having the Disney experience.

Residents will be able to take part in activities such as cooking classes and water sports and the company plans to build public spaces with shops, restaurants, hotels and beaches!

Did you know? Disney has released many films, but one of the most famous is Fantasia, which premiered on 13 November 1940. The film was simply a concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra, accompanied by Disney animation. It is to this day considered to be one of Disney's classics!

Getty Images Disney is 98 years old and will be turning 100 in 2023!

Disney have created neighbourhoods before, including a community near the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida!

But this is the first time Disney will attempt to build many communities across America.

House prices for their Storyliving project haven't been announced yet. But, Disney say they are building the homes for fans who are looking for a motivational way of life and want to live the Disney experience, daily.

Disney employees, which the company calls "cast members," will manage the properties.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Josh D'Amaro, a chairman of Disney Parks says as Disney prepare to enter the 100 year anniversary next year "we're developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney storytelling to people wherever they are."

What do you think? Could you imagine yourself living in one of Disney's communities? Let us know in the comments!