play
Watch Newsround

Disney: Company announces plans to build lots of communities in the US

Last updated at 13:06
comments
View Comments
A photo of the Disneyland resort in CaliforniaGetty Images

For some Disney fans in the US, their dream to live a life filled with Mickey Mouse and Moana could come true!

The Disney Company have announced plans to create several neighbourhoods of homes across the United States. Called "Storyliving", the first is expected to be built in California.

Disney says it want people who will live in these communities to make new friends while having the Disney experience.

Residents will be able to take part in activities such as cooking classes and water sports and the company plans to build public spaces with shops, restaurants, hotels and beaches!

A photo of a Disney store logo in LondonGetty Images
Disney is 98 years old and will be turning 100 in 2023!

Disney have created neighbourhoods before, including a community near the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida!

But this is the first time Disney will attempt to build many communities across America.

House prices for their Storyliving project haven't been announced yet. But, Disney say they are building the homes for fans who are looking for a motivational way of life and want to live the Disney experience, daily.

Disney employees, which the company calls "cast members," will manage the properties.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Josh D'Amaro, a chairman of Disney Parks says as Disney prepare to enter the 100 year anniversary next year "we're developing new and exciting ways to bring the magic of Disney storytelling to people wherever they are."

What do you think? Could you imagine yourself living in one of Disney's communities? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

The first licensed Disney product.
image

Mickey Mouse at 90: Pictures of Disney icon through the years

Mirabel and Bruno

Encanto: We Don’t Talk About Bruno first Disney song to reach UK chart No 1

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Wave crashes against promenade in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, Wales

Storm Eunice: Rare red weather warning for parts of the UK

comments
Waves crashing on the seafront at Blackpool ahead of Storm Dudley

Storms bring power cuts and weather warnings

comments
10
A photo of a group of whales

Whales need 'urgent' help to protect 'blue corridors'

comments
5
Newsround Home