Sonic 3 confirmed and Knuckles - aka Idris Elba - gets his own TV show

Paramount/twitter

The makers of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie have just confirmed that there will be a third film and a new tv series on the way.

Paramount - who made the Sonic movies - and Sega - who created the Sonic games - took to their social media accounts to confirm the news.

The second Sonic movie will be released in the cinema in April later this year.

With the addition of Tails and Knuckles in the latest movie, fans are guessing if other Sonic characters from the games - like Amy Rose or Shadow - might join the third film.

Getty Images Ben Schwartz voices Sonic in the movies

Ben Schwartz who voices Sonic was very excited about the news: "WE ARE BUILDING A WHOLE UNIVERSE HERE PEOPLE!!! HONORED TO BE A PART OF THE RIDE. #SONICMOVIE2 COMING 4/8 AND THEN GET READY FOR #SONICMOVIE3! THAT WAS THE FIRST TIME I'VE EVER USED THAT HASHTAG AND IT FELT GREAT."

Haruki Satomi, who is the boss of Sega, said: "Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come" he concluded.

Getty/Paramount Idris Elba voices Knuckles in the Sonic 2 movie.

A spin-off tv series about Sonic's rival Knuckles the Echidna was also confirmed.

Knuckles is voiced by actor Idris Elba in the latest movie, and Paramount confirmed that he would be voicing Knuckles in the new spin-off series.

The new show will be on tv some time in 2023.

Making $306 million (£247m) worldwide, the first Sonic movie had the biggest-ever opening weekend for a video game to movie adaptation in the US.

But, things could have been very different. When the film's first trailer was released, fans complained that sonic looked 'weird' and 'freaky'.