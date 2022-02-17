Storm Eunice: Red weather warning - what does it mean?

Tegwen Morris

The Met Office, who monitor the weather, have declared a red weather warning for parts of south-west England and south Wales on Friday... But what does that mean?

A weather warning is issued when the Met Office think people need to be careful because the weather may be dangerous.

They can range from yellow - which is the lowest warning, up to red - which is the most serious.

Storm Eunice is predicted to bring winds of up to 90mph for parts of the UK on Friday and the red warning, which is in place between 7am and 12pm, means people need to shelter from the weather because it could be dangerous and risk lives if people don't take precautions.

A lower amber warning for wind remains in place for the rest of Wales and most of England as far north as Manchester.

Winds will start to ease during the late morning on Friday.

Alamy Live News

The Met Office said extremely strong winds would develop over south-west England and south Wales early on Friday morning and has warned that damage to buildings, train cancellations and power cuts are also likely.

They added that conditions would be dangerous on beaches and seafronts with flooding along the west and south west coast of the UK expected.

The government is holding an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the response to the incoming storm.

A government source said they were "well-prepared" with 6,000 trained staff able to help and 250 pumps for flood water.

@RossonWyeCops/PA Media

Red weather warnings are very rare, and are only issued once or twice a year.

They can apply to lots of different conditions like wind, rain and snow. Damage to buildings and the environment can be expected if a red warning is in place.

Everyone in areas where the weather is bad, must listen to the emergency services and not take any unnecessary risks. If it's safe to stay at home, they should do so wherever possible.