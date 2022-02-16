RoboKrill: The tiny swimming robot inspired by krill

Brown University

This tiny robotic leg could help scientists to study underwater creatures and explore hard to reach parts of the ocean!

Monica Martinez Wilhelmus and her team of researchers at Brown University in the United States were inspired by the way that krill move in the ocean, and decided to try to recreate this in a robot.

Krill are tiny crustaceans - in the same class as crabs and lobsters - and can be found in all oceans on Earth.

They are a hugely important part of the food chain and many ocean creatures depend on them to survive.

Monica wanted to create a robot to study krill better, to help improve our knowledge of them.

Why krill?

Getty Images

Despite being about the size of a paperclip, Krill are one of the most important creatures on Earth.

They form big swarms in the sea and are the main food source of hundreds of marine animals - including the world's biggest creature - the Blue Whale.

They also provide important nutrients, carbon and oxygen in the Antarctic.

However there is much about krill that scientists don't know because they are so small and difficult to study.

AMAZING krill facts There are around 85 known species of krill.

When they feel threatened, krill can use an escape method called lobstering - where they flick their tail and move backwards through the water rapidly, at around 10 to 27 body lengths per second!

There are around 125 million tons to 6 billion tons of krill in the waters around Antarctica alone!

During certain times of year, krill come together in swarms so big that they can be seen from space!

Blue whales eat A LOT of krill. About 4 tons a day - That's about the same as a fully-grown hippopotamus!

How did they build RoboKrill?

To better understand how krill move, Monica and her team built a robotic leg called RoboKrill, using a 3D-printer.

They used high speed cameras to slow down a krill's movements to help them to learn how their robot should move.

RoboKrill moves in a similar way to a krill's swimmerets - the swimming legs they have on their bum.

Currently RoboKrill can't swim on its own, but the researchers hope that one day it can be sent into the wild to swim with krill and help to study them, and even explore hard to reach areas of the ocean.