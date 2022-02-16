Wales will offer coronavirus vaccines to all five to 11-year-olds

Getty Images

Wales is the first country in the UK to offer Covid-19 vaccines to all five to 11-year-olds.

The decision comes after advice by the JCVI (Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation), a group of scientists who advise the government on vaccines.

Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan said: "I have accepted this advice and thank the JCVI," adding that they had carefully checked the science around giving the vaccine to children.

"Our intention, as it has been from the start of the pandemic, is to follow the clinical and scientific evidence," she said.

'Difficult decision'

Getty Images Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan announced the plans to give a vaccine to five to 11-year-olds in Wales

Baroness Morgan said: "Of course, it's likely to have been a very difficult decision for the JCVI, because generally, children have a milder [Covid] illness and fewer hospitalisations.

"But, of course, they have to balance that against the prospect of missing school," she said.

Baroness Morgan has not yet given a timetable for when the vaccine programme will start.

In recent days, about 6% of all positive Covid tests in Wales have been in the under 10s.

Latest school absence figures show 4.9% of primary-age pupils missed school for a Covid-related reason at the start of February.

A third of 12 to 15-year olds have now had their second vaccine in Wales with more than half of that age group having had a first dose.

Getty Images The decision has been made to try and avoid children missing school

What about the rest of the UK?

A decision hasn't been made on vaccines for five to 11-year-olds in the rest of the UK

The government in England is expected to announce their decision on jabs for all five to 11-year-olds next week.

"We are committed to reviewing the JCVI's advice as part of wider decision-making ahead of the publication of our long-term strategy for living with COVID-19," a government spokesperson said.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health said it "intends to continue to follow JCVI advice on vaccination and will formally respond once the JCVI statement has been officially released".

Currently, children aged five to 11 in Scotland are only being offered the jab if they are in an at risk group or live with someone who has a weaker immune system.