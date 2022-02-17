play
Watch Newsround

Moon-like craters spotted on Earth for first time

Last updated at 06:22
comments
View Comments
Moon like craters in America.Geological Society of America

Scientists in the US state of Wyoming have discovered a type of meteorite crater previously never seen on Earth.

The bumpy craters, which are up to 70 metres wide, look like the kind you'd see on the Moon.

It's believed that the impact which created the craters happened around 280 million years ago, way before the dinosaurs walked the Earth.

The finding is significant because the thick atmosphere of the Earth means that most meteorites evaporate and break up before they can actually hit the surface.

In a study published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin, the scientists describe the meteorite craters as "secondary impact craters."

This means the craters were created when pieces of a larger meteorite fell off after crashing into a planet or moon from space.

It's therefore likely that there's also a much larger crater in the area which hasn't been discovered yet.

moon craterGetty Images
You're more likely to see craters like this on rocky planets or the Moon (pictured)

Secondary craters are common on rocky planets in the solar system with thin or no atmospheres, like Mars, but rare on planets with thick atmospheres like Earth.

The researchers found 31 craters in total, ranging in size from 10 to 70 meters in diameter.

The site of the initial larger impact which created them is still unknown but scientists think it could be somewhere on the border between Wyoming and Nebraska.

More like this

A group of sauropods

New discovery shows dinosaurs could have suffered from coughs and colds

meteor shower

What is the difference between a meteor, a meteorite, an asteroid and a comet?

A photo of a crocodile with a small dinosaur in its mouth

Ancient dinosaur-eating crocodile fossil found in Australia

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Child

All five to 11-year-olds in the UK to be offered Covid vaccine

comments
95
idris-and-knuckles.

Sonic's rival Knuckles gets his own TV show

comments
A photo of a drought

Horn of Africa hit by 'worst drought in decades'

comments
Newsround Home