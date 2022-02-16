Zoo welcomes first giant anteater baby in 85 years

Dudley Zoo

This cute little pup is the first giant anteater to be born at Dudley Zoo, in Birmingham, for 85 years!

The baby - who doesn't have a name yet - was born on 17 January and keepers say it is "healthy and alert".

Its parents Lyra and Bubbles surprised keepers when they found out they had had a baby, but said it was "fabulous news".

Giant anteaters are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, and their numbers are declining in the wild, mostly because of habitat destruction.

Dudley Zoo The little pup is holding on tight to its mum's fur

The zoo is part of a special breeding programme, which they say helps to protect endangered and at-risk species.

In the wild giant anteaters can be found in South and Central America and can measure up to 2.1m long.

For now the pup will stay close to mum Lyra, and will hold on tight to the fur on her back for up to 10 months, to help it stay warm and safe.