Champions League's most dramatic away goal results

The Champions League knockout rounds are back tonight and this year there's a bit of a twist.

For the first time since the 1960s, there will be no away goals rule.

The away goals rule is where the side playing away from their stadium have an advantage if they score.

If the scores are level after two matches, the number of goals scored by the away side determines who goes through.

The away goals rule has resulted in lots of dramatic moments down the years.

Here are five of the most iconic away goals results.

Chelsea vs Barcelona - 2009

This semi-final match is one of the most controversial ties in European football history.

Barcelona were managed by Pep Guardiola and were regarded as one of the best teams of all time.

After a goalless first leg at Barcelona's Nou Camp, Chelsea knew all they had to do was win in order to go through.

They even took the lead in the match though midfielder Michael Essien and had four separate shouts for a penalty turned down by the referee.

In the 93rd minute, Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta scored the crucial away goal for Barcelona, sending Chelsea packing from the competition.

Manchester City vs Monaco - 2017

By 2017, Pep was trying his best to win a Champions League title with Manchester City.

And, after the first leg of City's Round of 16 tie with Monaco, it looked like he might be able to achieve that.

City won the match 5-3 at the Etihad stadium and went to Monaco knowing things were looking good for them.

However, Monaco won the second match 3-1, meaning the aggregate score was 6-6.

City were dumped out of the competition on those pesky away goals.

One of the scorers that night was 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe. Remember him?

Manchester City vs Tottenham - 2019

This tie had it all. Manchester City were the clear favourites going into the quarter final match-up in 2019.

Tottenham took a 1-0 victory into the second leg at the Etihad stadium, but the second match was a lot more chaotic.

Five goals were scored in the first half, leaving City 3-2 up on the night.

City scored again after the break but a goal from Tottenham's Fernando Llorente - which needed a VAR check - looked to have taken Spurs through on away goals.

In the last moments of the match, Raheem Sterling thought he'd won it but his effort was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Ajax vs Tottenham - 2019

Tottenham's away goals fun didn't stop in 2019. Their semi-final tie against Ajax was just as eventful.

After losing the home tie 1-0, Spurs knew they had to pull something special out of the bag in the second leg.

Spurs went down 1-0 in the first half but two goals from Lucas Moura gave them hope in the second.

With seconds remaining on the watch, Moura pounced again, finishing a neat Deli Alli knock down to send Tottenham through to the final on away goals.

Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester United - 2019

This tie is regarded by many as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's best moment as Manchester United manager.

United were facing elimination from the competition after losing the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.

In the second leg, two goals from Romelu Lukaku sent the Red Devils on the comeback trail.

However, a goal from PSG's Juan Bernat put the home side in the driving seat and the French club closed in on victory.

With just seconds to go, United were given a last gasp penalty.

Striker Marcus Rashford converted the penalty, sending Solskjaer's men through to the quarter finals on away goals.