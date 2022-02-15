You may have heard a lot of talk in the news right now about two countries, Ukraine and Russia.

Some people are worried because Russia - one of the most powerful countries in the world - has gathered more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, with fears that this could lead to a war.

Russia said it will pull back some of its troops - countries such as the UK and US say they're waiting to see what happens next.

BBC Reporter James Waterhouse is in the Ukraine capital Kyiv and has been answering your questions.

