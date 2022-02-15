Random Acts of Kindness Day: How are you celebrating?

It's Random Acts of Kindness Day on 17 February and we want to know how you'll be celebrating!

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation says that acts of kindness can include "just about anything" and that no gesture is too small.

Some experts have even found that being kind can be good for your health!

Whether it's helping your neighbour or going the extra mile for a pal, let us know what you're doing in the comments!

Do you enjoy writing? Perhaps you could use your skills to write a quick note to a family member or friend and tell them why they're so great.

Or maybe you are already doing acts of kindness every day.

Or has someone recently gone out of their way to be kind and generous to you?

Whatever it is, we want to know all about it!

