Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice: Two storms are heading for the UK this week

GLYN KIRK/Getty

The Met Office has named two storms that will be bringing strong winds and potentially even snow to the UK this week.

Storm Dudley will arrive first, crossing the northern half of the UK on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning. It comes with an amber weather warning attached, which means disruption to travel and power cuts may be possible.

Hot on its heels is Storm Eunice, which will be bringing windy weather and maybe some snow to parts of the UK on Friday.

This comes not long after Storms Malik and Corrie hit northern parts of the UK in January, which shut schools and left thousands of homes in Scotland and north-east England without power.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. UK Weather: How do storms get their names?

Storm Dudley

Storm Dudley has an ember weather warning for wind for parts of Northern Ireland, central Scotland and northern England, and a yellow wind warning for more of the UK. The amber warning will be in place from 18:00 on Wednesday to 09:00 on Thursday.

It's thought winds could reach up to 90 miles per hour in parts of Scotland.

Read this to find out what the different weather warnings are and what they mean What is a weather warning?

Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice has a yellow weather warning for large parts of the UK on Friday, as wind speeds are expected to reach up to 70 miles per hour. The Met Office have said they could get stronger, but where or by how much is still uncertain at this point.

It's also going to bring a lot of heavy rainfall, which could turn into snow in parts of the Midlands and further north.