The biggest 'rogue wave' ever recorded has been confirmed in the North Pacific Ocean.

In November 2020, just off the coast of British Columbia in Canada, a huge wave was measured as being 17.6 meters (58ft) high, smashing all previous world records.

The company that found it, MarineLabs, created this video simulation of the moment their buoy captured the huge wall of water - you can see it at around 27 seconds in.