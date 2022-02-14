Superbowl: Sonic 2 and Dr Strange - new movie trailers revealed

Paramount Pictures Sonic's buddy Tails will be making an appearance in the new movie.

Millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch The Super Bowl this weekend.

It's the biggest sporting event in American football, but it's also famous for it's huge live concerts, movie trailers and adverts during half time.

This year, rappers Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar joined forces with singer Mary J Blige to perform a spectacular 12 minute concert.

But what new movies were teased? Take a look below to find out more...

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Disney/Marvel It's all getting a bit Strange!

Marvel's Dr Strange is back, and this time he's in a bit of trouble...

In Multiverse of Madness it looks like we pick up after the events of Spider Man: No Way Home, where Dr Strange accidently opened up the multiverse - This means that characters from different comic series or even different versions of the same world could now be linked.

From the trailer it looks like Wanda, aka the Scarlett Witch, and Dr Strange might both meet versions of themselves from a different universe!

Some people even think that a mysterious voice in the trailer could be Professor X, from the X-Men series!

We'll have to wait and see when the movie comes out on 6 May 2022.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Paramount Pictures Corporation Knuckles is out to beat Sonic in the new movie

Sonic the Hedgehog fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming movie during the Super Bowl.

This time around the blue blur will be joined by his pal, Tails, and will be facing off against his rival Knuckles the Echidna.

The trailer shows Knuckles and Sonic fighting over the Chaos Emeralds, and doing a spot of snowboarding.

Sonic's arch-nemesis Dr. Robotnik is also back in action, bringing more robo-carnage.

The movie will be released on 8 April 2022.

Jurassic World Dominion

Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment Palaeontologists Assemble! Some of the actors from the Jurassic Park movie will join the actors in the new one.

Movie fans also got a sneak peek at the final movie in the Jurassic World series: Dominion.

After the events of the previous movie: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs are loose in the world and are understandably causing chaos in the streets.

However, this time around Chris Pratt and the gang will be joined by the original actors from the first Jurassic Park movie, released in 1993.

They include: Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment Feathered dinos will be making an appearance.

One thing that has fans pretty excited is the appearance of a feathered dinosaur.

In the past the makers of Jurassic World movies were criticised for showing Velociraptors looking like scaly lizards when in fact the most recent research suggests they would have been covered in feathers.

But, for a film that is about cloning creatures that existed 65 million years ago, it's probably safe to expect the movies are a little bit far-fetched!

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release in June 2022.