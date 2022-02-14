play
Ukraine crisis: What questions do you have?

Last updated at 07:31
You may have heard lots of talk at the moment about two countries, Ukraine and Russia.

Some people are worried that Russia - one of the most powerful countries in the world - wants to send soldiers into its neighbouring country, Ukraine, with fears that this could lead to a war.

Around 100,000 Russian soldiers have been sent very close to Ukraine, but the Russian government has denied that they are planning to invade (which means entering the country by force).

Ukraine has asked Russia for a meeting within the next 48 hours to discuss the growing tensions between the two countries.

But the Foreign Minister in Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has said that so far Russia has refused to meet to explain why they are increasing their military presence on the border.

If you have any questions about what's happening in Ukraine - we want to hear from you.

Simply scroll down and write them in the comments section below and we'll put them to an expert for you.

  • What are we going to do to help them? Are we going to take lots of Ukrainians in as refugees because I don’t think any human being should be left in a place where a war May happen.

  • Will the UK get affected from the war?

  • Will a war break out in Eastern Europe or the whole of Europe? And are we safe in the UK?

  • Thank goodness!

