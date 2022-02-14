Ukraine crisis: What questions do you have?

Getty Images

You may have heard lots of talk at the moment about two countries, Ukraine and Russia.

Some people are worried that Russia - one of the most powerful countries in the world - wants to send soldiers into its neighbouring country, Ukraine, with fears that this could lead to a war.

Around 100,000 Russian soldiers have been sent very close to Ukraine, but the Russian government has denied that they are planning to invade (which means entering the country by force).

Read our guide on what's happening between Russia and Ukraine: Why are people talking about Russia and Ukraine?

Ukraine has asked Russia for a meeting within the next 48 hours to discuss the growing tensions between the two countries.

But the Foreign Minister in Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, has said that so far Russia has refused to meet to explain why they are increasing their military presence on the border.

A map of Europe showing Ukraine and Russia

