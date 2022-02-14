Young Audio Awards: New category introduced to encourage pupils to talk about their emotions

The Young Audio Awards are back for 2022 with a brand new category!

The national awards for eight to 18-year-olds is aimed at finding and recognising under 18s who are making great radio and podcasts - whether that's as a presenter, an interviewer or a performer.

For 2022 Young Audio Awards has teamed up with mental heath charity YoungMinds, to create a My Year in Audio category about the mental health impact of the pandemic.

What's the new category all about?

Under 18s across the UK can enter by using a phone, tablet or microphone to record their thoughts about the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

That might be some advice you want to share, your own experiences - anything you think people might want to hear.

The aim is to encourage people to open up and talk about their feelings and emotions.

What can entrants expect?

Past winners have won LOTS of exciting prizes, including new audio equipment, workshops with radio experts and even their own radio show!

The awards are supported by the BBC and showcase some of the best up-and-coming audio talent with the aim of giving more young people the opportunity to get into radio.

How can you enter the competition?

Entries can be in many formats including a podcast, radio show, interview, piece of poetry.

Classroom resources are available for teachers to help students begin to create their audio entries from school.

BBC Sounds boss Jonathan Wall says he's really pleased the BBC are part of the Young Audio Awards again as they "help to support brilliant new talent with a passion for radio and podcasts."

Radio 1's Vick Hope says "the last two years have been a rollercoaster, with highs, lows and lots of change"

Advice from the experts

Radio 1's Vick Hope says her advice for those wanting to take part is to "just grab a phone or tablet and get creative", encouraging entrants to express their thoughts and feelings.

And former I'm A Celeb runner up and Radio 1 host Jordan North says entries can be "about the things that have helped you cope in challenging times" or advice you might have for other people!

You can enter here YoungAudioAwards.co.uk