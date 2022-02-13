Rescued circus lions reach new home in South Africa

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Nina reports on the rescued lions reaching their new home in South Africa

Four rescued lions have finally been released into their new home in South Africa after plans to move them had been delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

The big cats had been taken in by an animal welfare charity after spending their whole lives performing in a French circus.

The lions - named Angela, Bellone, Louga and Saïda - were rescued in 2018 by the wildlife charity Born Free, who hoped to raise enough funds to move them to an animal sanctuary.

But these plans were put on hold when the pandemic struck and the 'lions of lockdown' were forced to wait before they could make the journey to their new home in South Africa.

For years Angela, Bellone, Louga and Saïda were constantly on the move, forced to perform tricks in front of noisy crowds.

Their only home was a small cage, with barely enough room to turn around.

Now after a long wait in a rescue centre in France, they have safely been transported to a big cat sanctuary at Shamwari, in South Africa.

Getty Images Circuses like these are now banned in France

Wild animals have been banned from travelling circuses in the UK since 2019.

France also introduced a ban in November 2021, but a number of travelling circuses with wild animals still tour in other countries in Europe.

Now, the team at Born Free's Big Cat sanctuary at Shamwari Private Game Reserve say Angela, Bellone, Louga and Saïda have started to explore their new three acre enclosure.

They have all been eating and drinking well, and the Born Free vet and welfare team are confident they are quickly adapting to their new surroundings.

Born Free One of the lions leaps out of their crate into the Big Cat sanctuary

Lions that are born in captivity are ill equipped to be released completely into the wild, but Born Free officials say the reserve is the next best thing.

Catherine Gillson, Born Free Manager at the Shamwari Reserve, said:

"Their re-homing to our Big Cat Sanctuary will allow them to get as close to experiencing the life they were denied for so many years!

"The sights, sounds and scents of their fellow rescued big cats will heighten their senses immediately as they begin to acclimatise to their new lives. They are now in their forever home in Africa."