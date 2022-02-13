play
What are your plans for the half-term holidays?

For many of you it's half-term holidays this week and we want to know how you're spending it.

Time off school means relaxing, having fun, seeing friends and maybe a bit of homework.

However you're spending it, we want to know - let us know in the comments below what you're up to this half-term!

The evenings are getting a little bit lighter so maybe it means you can play with friends for a while longer. Or maybe you and your siblings are planning on making a den at home.

Does your family have a holiday planned? Or maybe you're celebrating a birthday?

Whatever it is you'll be doing we want to know all about it.

And if you aren't on half term yet, let us know what plans you have coming up!

