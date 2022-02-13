play
Watch Newsround

What to watch out for at the Winter Olympics this week!

As we head into another week of the Winter Olympics BBC Sport reporter Andy Swiss tells us what to watch out for.

Andy picks out skier Dave Ryding, nicknamed the rocket, who is in action on Wednesday.

And, Team GB could have a medal hope in 19-year-old Zoe Atkin who is looking to follow in the footsteps of her sister, Zoe, who took home bronze at the last Winter Games.

Away from the action Andy tells us all about the fake snow used to make the Games happen in Beijing.

Watch to find out more!

